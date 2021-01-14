SBI YONO app: Here is how to check transaction

live bse live

State Bank of India (SBI) provides an automated digital banking platform YONO (You Only Need One) that allows customers to do a range of financial services.

All the banking of a customer are at their fingertips with YONO SBI. Right from your comfort, YONO SBI app allows customers to experience digitally for all their day to day needs.

SBI customers can check their transaction, make a fixed deposit, adding beneficiary etc. are the basic banking operations customers can do. The interface is very simple and user friendly

How to check transaction in SBI YONO app?

-SBI YONO app to be downloaded and installed.

-Instructions to be followed to register in the app.

- Tap on the Account section from the home screen after login to the app.

-To see the mini statement of your account tap on your desired account number.

-‘View Transactions’, can be seen below the account balance option on which you can see the transaction details i.e. m-passbook of selected accounts.

With pre-login features, SBI introduced special features to its SBI YONO app last year. Without logging in to the SBI Yono app, SBI account holders can access their bank account details, view passbooks and make transactions.

SBI had tweeted "Now check your account balance, view passbook and make transactions without logging in to the app. Bank quick with YONO SBI!,".

Without login into SBI YONO app - Here is how to check balance, passbook

MPIN, User ID and password or biometric can be used .

To check the balance, click on the ‘View Balance’ option.

MPIN or User ID and Password or Biometric Authentication or Face ID to be selected.

After authentication, the balance of all accounts linked to the YONO app can be checked.

Below the account balance will be the option of ‘View Transactions’, on which you can see the transaction details i.e. m-passbook of selected accounts.

Generate an account statement from YONO app - Here is how:

On your phone and login to your account, after opening the SBI YONO application.

Tap on the Accounts section after you log in.

Now select your account number.

You can view your account statement on the next screen.

Tap on the Passbook icon as you can see below the screenshot to download the statement as a PDF file.

The account statement PDF file will be saved on your mobile.

To help its customers' banking, investment and shopping needs SBI had launched the YONO platform in November 2017. With help from consultant McKinsey and tech major IBM, the bank created the platform.