    SBI initiates insolvency proceedings against Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar

    The petition has been filed at the Allahabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal, an exchange filing said

    Moneycontrol News
    August 16, 2022 / 05:47 PM IST
    (Representative image. Source: ShutterStock)

    State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, has filed an insolvency petition in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, the company said in an exchange filing on August 16.

    The petition has been filed at the Allahabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the filing showed. The company did not share more details.

    But as per media reports, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar owes nearly Rs 4,800 crore to banks like SBI, Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank and Central Bank of India.







    Creditors typically file insolvency petitions in the company court for non-payment of dues. Once the court admits the petition, insolvency proceedings against the company begin.








    Bajaj Hindusthan is a sugar and ethanol manufacturing company. Part of the Bajaj Group, it is headquartered in Mumbai.

    The company has 14 sugar plants—all of them in Uttar Pradesh–and six distilleries with the capacity to produce 800 kilo litres of industrial alcohol a day.

    The company also generates close to 430 megawatt (MW) of power from the bagasse produced at its sugar mills and supplies nearly 100 MW from it to the Uttar Pradesh state grid.

    It also has five 90 MW coal-fired power plants adjacent to its sugar units, which generate another 450 MW of electricity for the state grid.

    In the April-June quarter, the company reported a net loss of Rs 44.91 crore as against a net loss of Rs 49.72 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. Sales rose 13.11 percent to Rs 1,529.92 crore in the reporting quarter as against Rs 1,352.61 crore last year.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 05:45 pm
