App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 01:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI General Insurance appoints Prakash Chandra Kandpal as MD & CEO

A seasoned banker, Kandpal, has more than 33 years of experience with SBI. He has an experience in both retail and international banking, human resource, technology, and learning and development. He also had a stint in SBI Mutual Fund as the chief operating officer.

PTI

Non-life insurer SBI General Insurance on Tuesday announced the appointment of Prakash Chandra Kandpal as its new managing director and chief executive officer, effective July 20. He has been with SBI General Insurance as the deputy CEO since June 2019, a release said.

A seasoned banker, Kandpal, has more than 33 years of experience with SBI.

He has an experience in both retail and international banking, human resource, technology, and learning and development. He also had a stint in SBI Mutual Fund as the chief operating officer.

Close
The insurer's former managing director and CEO, Pushan Mahapatra, has been appointed as director (strategic investments & digital initiatives). He will continue to be the whole time director of SBI General Insurance.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 01:10 pm

tags #Business #Prakash Chandra Kandpal #SBI General Insurance

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.