English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Samvardhana Motherson partners Saudi Arabia for industrial development in the kingdom

    Fahad Almaeem, the deputy minister of investment and development, Saudi Arabia, said, “This MoU aims to complement the efforts made in the development of the auto industry in the kingdom. We shall continue exploring collaboration opportunities with Motherson in different sectors.”

    Saloni Dhumne
    August 25, 2022 / 01:09 PM IST
    (Representational image)

    (Representational image)


    Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd and Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on 25 August to identify investment development opportunities for industrial and service activities in the kingdom.


    Fahad Almaeem, the deputy minister of investment and development, Saudi Arabia, said, “This MoU aims to complement the efforts made in the development of the auto industry in the kingdom. We shall continue exploring collaboration opportunities with Motherson in different sectors.”


    Samvardhana Motherson Group chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said: “We are looking forward to creating an industrial ecosystem for automotive and other industries in the kingdom.”

    Saloni Dhumne
    Tags: #industry #Kingdom of Saudi Arabia #Motherson #partnership
    first published: Aug 25, 2022 01:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.