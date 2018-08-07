S Gopakumar joins United India Insurance as Director and General Manager

Prior to taking up the new role, Gopakumar was serving GIC Housing Finance Ltd as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Public sector non-life insurance firm United India Insurance Company today announced the appointment of S Gopakumar as its Director and General Manager with immediate effect.Prior to taking up the new role, Gopakumar was serving GIC Housing Finance Ltd as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, a company statement said. Gopakumar began his career with public sector National Insurance Company and has held various responsibilities in his more than three decade experience.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 03:42 pm