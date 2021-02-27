English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Robinhood might confidentially file for IPO in March: Report

Robinhood was valued at $11.7 billion during a financing round in 2020, Bloomberg reported.

Moneycontrol News
February 27, 2021 / 11:28 AM IST
This photo illustration shows the logo of trading application Robinhood on a mobile phone in Arlington, Virginia on January 28, 2021. (PC-AFP)

This photo illustration shows the logo of trading application Robinhood on a mobile phone in Arlington, Virginia on January 28, 2021. (PC-AFP)

Online trading platform Robinhood might confidentially file for an initial public offering (IPO) as soon as March.

California-based Robinhood Markets has held talks with underwriters, but a final decision has not been made and the timing of the listing could change, Bloomberg reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

A representative for Robinhood declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg.

Robinhood recently drew criticism after temporarily halting trading in shares of GameStop and other companies, after retail investors caused a spike in shares that were shorted by hedge funds.

Close

The trading platform has become popular during the pandemic and recently raised $3.4 billion from investors.

Robinhood was valued at $11.7 billion during a financing round in 2020, Bloomberg reported. The company has been eyeing a stock market debut since at least last year, according to the report.

The GameStop saga has brought Robinhood under the scrutiny of US lawmakers and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, with CEO Vladimir Tenev recently testifying before the US House Financial Services Committee.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #IPO #Robinhood
first published: Feb 27, 2021 11:28 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.