RLDA to invite proposals for redevelopment of New Delhi railway station in two weeks

The New Delhi Railway Station, operational since 1926, is one of the busiest stations, being frequented by passengers from all parts of the country. Before the pandemic, the daily footfall was estimated to be above 6 lakh. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) will invite companies to submit bids and proposals for the redevelopment of the New Delhi railway station in a fortnight, senior RLDA officials said.

“We expect cabinet approval for the New Delhi railway station (redevelopment) to come through in the next couple of weeks, after which we will invite bids for the project,” one of the officials told Moneycontrol.

The Rs 4,500-crore project was sent to the Union Cabinet earlier this month for approval.

RLDA has been in talks with around 10-15 domestic and international developers who have already qualified to bid for the redevelopment and have presented parts of their plans to the Authority.

Adani Railways Transport Ltd, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, GMR Highways Ltd, Arabian Construction Company, Omaxe Ltd and Elpis Ventures Pvt Ltd, BIF IV India Infrastructure Holding Pvt Ltd, ISQ Asia Infrastructure Investments Pte Ltd and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Ltd have all qualified to bid for the New Delhi station redevelopment project, a second RLDA official said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

RLDA officials expect the project to begin as soon as May once final approvals are received.

Indian Railways expects to make a profit of around Rs 15-20 crore a year from the commercial space that will be created at the railway station once the redevelopment is completed.

“Commercial developments such as a retail space, hypermarket, or budget hotel will be the first of its kind on the site and boost the site's real estate, tourism, and investment prospects,” one of the RLDA officials said.

The redevelopment of the New Delhi railway station includes increasing the station’s passenger handling capacity from 200 million passengers annually to around 250-300 million passengers, a senior official from the Ministry of Railways said.

The redevelopment of India’s largest railway station is expected to take around four years, after which the station will be able to handle around 1 million passengers daily, from the 500,000 passengers it handles at peak hours currently.

The station is now proposed to be redeveloped for a total built-up area of 4 million square feet, including commercial area of 980,000 square feet.

As part of the project, the government is looking to building a new elevated concourse, renovation of 16 platforms, refurbishing existing station buildings and the development of associated infrastructure.

The redeveloped New Delhi station will also have direct metro rail connectivity and will also have an elevated access road network, multi-level car parking, railway offices, housing and social infrastructure.