English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

     RIL aims for 50 GWh output at its battery unit

    RIL sees batteries as an integral part of grid-scale renewable energy and has little or no dependence on noble metals, ensuring supply security, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani has said

    Avishek Banerjee
    August 29, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST
    RIL chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani.

    RIL chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani.

    Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) aims to start production of battery packs by 2023 and scale up to a fully integrated 5 Gigawatt hour (GWh) annual cell-to-pack manufacturing facility by 2024, chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the conglomerate’s 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 29. Subsequently, it will further scale up to 50 GWh annual capacity by 2027.

    As a part of RIL's ambition to create an end-to-end battery ecosystem, the company plans to set up a gigafactory that will start making battery packs from next year. The facility will be a part of its Dhirubhai Green Energy Giga Complex at Jamnagar, in Gujarat.

    “Our deep understanding and knowledge of chemistry and materials will add to our competitive advantage in setting up our world-scale battery manufacturing facility,’’ Ambani said.

    Also read: Reliance Industries AGM 2022: RIL to build gigacomplex for power electronics

    RIL will be involved in the production of the entire supply chain in the space — from battery materials to cell manufacturing, to packs and battery management systems (BMS)—to deliver "safe and reliable" batteries with high energy density and fast charging capabilities.

    Close

    Related stories

    Last year, Reliance announced an investment of Rs 75,000 crore to be deployed towards its new energy business over the next three years.

    Also read: Mukesh Ambani explains the ‘Founder's Mindset’ for the success of RIL

    “As I talked about it last year, we see batteries as an integral part of long-duration energy storage for grid-scale renewable energy. They are also critical to promote green mobility and stationary applications for residential and commercial use,” he added.

    In December 2021, Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL took over  UK-based Faradion, a leading battery company, for $135 million (GBP 100 million).

    Also read: RIL AGM 2022: I will update you on Jio, Retail IPOs in my speech next year, says Mukesh Ambani

    RNESL announced in August 2021 that it will invest $50 million in US-based Ambri Inc. There was also buzz that Reliance was in discussions with the US energy storage firm for an exclusive collaboration for a large-scale battery manufacturing facility in India.

    In March 2022, RNESL signed an agreement to acquire the assets of Lithium Werks BV  for $ 61 million, including funding for future growth. Lithium Werks is a cobalt-free lithium battery technology and manufacturing company, with operations in the US, Europe, and China, and customers worldwide.

    Also read: Reliance Industries AGM 2022: RIL to develop New Energy business by 'adhering to First Principles'

    “We have formed strategic partnerships with Lithium Werks, Faradion and Ambri, each of them an industry disruptor with superior chemistry, leading to better performance. And most importantly, we have little or no dependence on noble metals, ensuring supply security,’’ Ambani said.

    "With a 30-plus-year history of battery production and innovation, Lithium Werks provides an integrated portfolio of high-performance Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) solutions.  Faradion, with its globally leading sodium-ion battery chemistry, provides us with a further opportunity to disrupt battery markets."

    Ambri is a world leader in long-duration energy storage solutions based on liquid metal technology, built for grid applications, with a 20-plus year lifespan and minimal fade,’’ RIL chairman added.
    Avishek Banerjee
    Tags: #45th RIL AGM #battery cells #battery pack #electric vehicles #Gigafactory #Gujarat #Jamnagar #Mukesh Ambani #Reliance Energy #Reliance Industries
    first published: Aug 29, 2022 06:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.