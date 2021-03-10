English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Watch experts reveal smart investment to help ‘Reimagine Your Child’s Education Costs’ on March 11, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Reliance Industries lends operational support to Future Retail: Report

Due to the legal battle between Amazon and Future Group, RIL has reportedly extended an internal deadline to complete acquisition of Future's retail assets by six months

Moneycontrol News
March 10, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Industries (RIL) will extend operational support to cash-strapped Future Retail, while the proposed deal awaits clearance from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mint reported.

Due to the legal battle between Amazon and Future Group, RIL has extended an internal deadline to complete the acquisition of the Future's retail assets by six months, the report said.

"Due to the ongoing legal battle with Amazon, it is impossible to get all the regulatory nods before May, which is why the deadline has been extended further by at least six months," a source told the paper.

Spokespeople for Mukesh Ambani-led RIL, Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, and Amazon India had not yet responded when contacted by Mint.

Some of Future Retail's lease agreements for stores have been transferred to RIL, to help the former avoid defaults, the report added.

Close

Related stories

Without this deal, Future Retail stands to collapse, and several people would lose their jobs.

Public Response Against Helplessness and Action for Redressal (PRAHAR), an NGO, estimates that around 11 lakh people could lose their livelihood, and 6,000 vendors and suppliers would lose their biggest customer if the deal fails.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Future Group #Reliance Industries #RIL
first published: Mar 10, 2021 09:32 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Lockdown imposed in Thane hotspots till March 31; Covaxin safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects, says Lancet study

Coronavirus Essential | Lockdown imposed in Thane hotspots till March 31; Covaxin safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects, says Lancet study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.