Reliance Group appoints Parul Sharma as Group President effective June 20

Reliance Group appoints Parul Sharma as Group President

The Reliance Group has appointed Parul Sharma as Group President with effect from June 20. She will be based in New Delhi. As a global communications strategist, Sharma led the communications strategy for Rupert Murdoch’s ‘Star India’ for 15 years, shaping its corporate image, publicity and relationships.

Prior to that, she worked with the German broadcaster ‘Deutsche Welle’, based in Cologne. She has also been a photographer and worked at the intersection of architecture, urban landscapes and the human form.

Sharma's work on the Kumbh Mela was displayed at the prestigious Florence public Museum ‘Marino Marini' in 2019.

She is also an author and her book ‘Dialects of Silence’ chronicling Covid deaths and the plight of migrants was published in 2020. A second book ‘Colaba’ is due later in 2023.

“Besides my experience with global media outlets, I hope to blend empathy and humanism in my stakeholder management. This is a transformative journey for Reliance Group that seeks to uphold the enduring spirit of the past,” Sharma said.