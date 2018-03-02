Reliance Big TV's new offer makes set-top boxes effectively free

DTH operator Reliance Big TV has launched a plan that offers nearly 500 free-to-air channels for free for five years, and paid channels free for a year. The offer makes the set-top box come effectively free of cost for the consumers.

The HD HEVC set-top boxes that are available for pre-booking on Reliance Big TV's official website today, come with features such as scheduled recording, USB ports, YouTube access, and simultaneous viewing and recording of TV shows, according to NDTV Gadgets 360.

Pre-booking of the set-top box can be done for Rs 499, with an additional Rs 1,500 payable on receipt the set-top box and outdoor unit.

As per the deal, customers will need to recharge their set-top boxes with Rs 300 every month from the second year onward. On completion of two years of successful monthly recharges, they can claim a refund of the initial Rs 2,000. This makes the set-top box effectively free three years from the date of purchase.

The refund of Rs 2,000 will come in the form of account recharge value.

This Direct to Home (DTH) scheme is a part of the government's Digital India campaign.

Reliance Big TV, a part of Reliance Communications earlier, is now owned by Pantel Technologies Pvt. Ltd and Veecon Media and Television Ltd.