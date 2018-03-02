App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 01, 2018 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Big TV's new offer makes set-top boxes effectively free

Subscribers will have free access to as much as 500 free-to-air channels for five years. Paid channels will be available for free for one year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

DTH operator Reliance Big TV has launched a plan that offers nearly 500 free-to-air channels for free for five years, and paid channels free for a year. The offer makes the set-top box come effectively free of cost for the consumers.

The HD HEVC set-top boxes that are available for pre-booking on Reliance Big TV's official website today, come with features such as scheduled recording, USB ports, YouTube access, and simultaneous viewing and recording of TV shows, according to NDTV Gadgets 360.

Pre-booking of the set-top box can be done for Rs 499, with an additional Rs 1,500 payable on receipt the set-top box and outdoor unit.

As per the deal, customers will need to recharge their set-top boxes with Rs 300 every month from the second year onward. On completion of two years of successful monthly recharges, they can claim a refund of the initial Rs 2,000. This makes the set-top box effectively free three years from the date of purchase.

The refund of Rs 2,000 will come in the form of account recharge value.

This Direct to Home (DTH) scheme is a part of the government's Digital India campaign.

Reliance Big TV, a part of Reliance Communications earlier, is now owned by Pantel Technologies Pvt. Ltd and Veecon Media and Television Ltd.

tags #Business #DTH #Reliance BIG TV #Reliance Digital TV

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC