UPRERA invites expression of interest for developing smart court using AI technology

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) has invited expression of interest (EOIs) from Indian consulting and information technology firms for developing and implementing smart courts using artificial intelligence (AI).

The authority wants to leverage emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) for designing, developing and implementing an “Intelligent Quasi-Judicial System - Smart Court” that would enable it achieve an “efficient, fair, explainable and speedy processing of complaints filed”, the authority said in a statement on May 16.

The EOI document containing the details of qualification criteria, submission requirement, brief objectives and scope of work and evaluation criteria can be downloaded from the website www.up-rera.in. The last date for submission is May 26. The consultants can also submit their proposals using the online form available on the UPRERA web portal.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in digitisation of the e-court system with the creation of virtual courts and adoption of online dispute resolution mechanisms. AI, it is argued, will be the key technology in scaling up the capabilities of online platforms and systems.

AI will promisingly contribute to building three major categories of systems, namely, supportive systems (inform-support-advise) for users, function-based automation systems and autonomous systems (to aid presiding officers in decision making), the authority said.

Eligible entities will be invited for presentation before a committee of the UPRERA. Subsequently, a request for proposal may be issued for procurement.