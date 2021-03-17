English
UP cabinet's nod to acquire 1,365 hectare land for Noida airport

The cabinet also approved an expenditure of Rs 2,890 crore for the land acquisition, besides resettlement and rehabilitation of the people who will be affected by the expansion of the greenfield project, the official statement said.

PTI
Representative image

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved a proposal for acquisition of another 1,365 hectare land in Jewar for the second phase of the upcoming Noida International Airport, according to an official statement.

The cabinet also approved an expenditure of Rs 2,890 crore for the land acquisition, besides resettlement and rehabilitation of the people who will be affected by the expansion of the greenfield project, it stated.

The decision was taken by the cabinet at a meeting in Lucknow on Tuesday evening.

S P Goyal, the additional chief secretary to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, tweeted on Tuesday, "The State Cabinet has today approved the proposal to acquire another 1,365 hectares of land for the future expansion of Noida International Airport at Jewar."

Currently work is underway for the first phase of development of the Noida International Airport in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh, according to officials.

The greenfield airport is being developed in four phases and billed to be the biggest when completed with five or six runways spread in an area of 5,000 hectare, the officials said.

The first phase of the project is coming up on over 1,300 hectare land and commercial operations from the airport are expected to begin by December 2023 or January 2024, they said.

Swiss-developer Zurich International Airport AG is developing the airport at an estimated cost of Rs 29,560 crore, they added.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Jewar airport #Noida #Real Estate #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Mar 17, 2021 12:15 pm

