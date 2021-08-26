Unitech's Chandras operated from a secret underground office in jail: Enforcement Directorate tells SC

The Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating money laundering charges against Unitech’s Chandras, said on August 26 that during one its searches and seizures operations, it has unearthed a secret underground office there which was being operated by the founder of the embattled group Unitech Ramesh Chandra and visited by his sons Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra when on parole or bail.

“They (Chandras') have been operating from inside the jail premises. They have rendered the entire judicial custody otiose. They are freely communicating and passing on instructions with the help of people deputed outside the jail premises. ED has found that they have even tried to influence a dummy director when he was being interrogated by the agency,” Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan said while appearing for the ED.

The top court heard the ED’s submission first on August 26.

The apex court has directed Delhi Police Commissioner to personally hold inquiry into conduct of Tihar jail officials who allegedly connived with Chandras. The court has also ordered shifting of Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra from Tihar jail to Mumbai's Arthur Road jail and Taloja Jail.

A bench of Justice D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah was told by Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan, appearing for the ED, that Chandras' have deputed their officials outside the jail to communicate their instructions to outside world.

ED revealed in SC that it has found secret underground office of erstwhile Unitech founders in South Delhi here. Hundreds of original property sale deeds, digital signatures and computers with sensitive info seized from Unitech's secret office, ED told the Supreme Court.

"We have recovered hundreds of original sale deeds from that office, hundreds of digital signatures and several computers which contain sensitive data with regard to their properties in India and abroad," Divan told the bench.

She said the probe agency has submitted two status reports in sealed cover to the court and have provisionally attached Unitech Ltd properties worth Rs 600 crore both in India and abroad.

Divan also said that the ED has found an intricate web of money trail through shell companies and the properties are being disposed of in real time, which is creating problem in the probe.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the Chandras, said that nothing is done against the jail manual.

On June 4, the top court had granted 15-day interim bail to Sanjay Chandra to attend the last rites of his father-in-law after which he had surrendered.

On August 14 last year, the top court had dismissed the bail plea of Chandra, who was a month earlier granted interim bail for 30 days on "humanitarian grounds" as both his parents had tested positive for COVID-19, and asked him to surrender within three days.

The apex court had also dismissed the bail application of Chandra's brother Ajay Chandra, who is in jail since August 2017.

The top court in its October 2017 order had asked them to deposit Rs 750 crore with the apex court registry by December 31, 2017. Both Sanjay and Ajay are accused of allegedly siphoning home buyers' money.