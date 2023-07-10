Ravi Kumar NG is appointed Greater Noida Authority CEO

GNIDA

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government has appointed IAS officer Ravi Kumar NG as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA).

He replaces Ritu Maheshwari, who will continue to be the CEO of Noida Authority. Maheshwari was holding an additional charge of GNIDA.

Ravi Kumar NG earlier was the commissioner of Gorakhpur Division. An IAS officer of the 2004 batch, Kumar also served as tourism, culture and religious affairs secretary. In 2021, he was appointed the commissioner of the Gorakhpur Division.

Kumar had also served as district magistrates of Gorakhpur, Agra and Mathura.

Maheshwari, an IAS officer of the 2003 batch, was given additional charge of GNIDA after Greater Noida Authority CEO and Meerut division commissioner Surender Singh was transferred and appointed as the secretary to the Delhi lieutenant governor on September 28, 2022.

Maheshwari, who was appointed the Noida Authority CEO in July 2019, will also continue to be the managing director of Noida Metro Rail Corporation.