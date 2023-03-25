Noida Sector 18 market likely to be redeveloped on lines of Connaught Place before G20 summit

According to Noida Authority officials, work on the project is likely to begin from mid-April.

Noida’s popular Sector 18 Market will soon bear a new look resembling that of Delhi’s Connaught Place.

The market will be adorned with fountains, decorative plants, street furniture, better contiguous footpaths, attractive entry gates, creative illumination of walls, pathways and a sound and light show on weekends. The redevelopment will be done at an estimated cost of Rs 1.8 crore.

Following a meeting between traders operating in the market and Noida Authority officials, the authority has prepared a plan to beautify the upscale market.

“We have finalised Orionn Architects as the consultant for the project. The consultant has already submitted the concept proposal for lighting in the area, creative illumination, path lighting, etc. We are hoping that the work on the ground will start from April. We have set a deadline to finish the work in three months,” Gaurav Bansal, senior manager (electricity and maintenance), Noida Authority, told Moneycontrol.

He said that the redevelopment plan includes upgrading of streetlights, footpaths and pathways, and enhanced green cover.

Officials said that under the plan, there will be designated selfie points, apart from fountains.

A Noida Authority official said that traders of the market in a meeting earlier this month requested the authority to install an Indian flag, on lines of the one in Connaught Place.

“The decision on whether to install a huge tricolour in the market place is still under consideration,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

What will the redevelopment plan have?

In a proposal submitted to the authority, traders have demanded arrangements for a sound and light show in the amphitheatre in the market’s Tikona Park. They have also sought gates at entry and exit points of the market and more streetlights.

Bansal said a new lighting system will be set up in the market so that the beauty of the area is be enhanced. “Buildings and pathways here will be illuminated with creative lighting. This will give the market a new look,” he said.

He added that bollard on footpaths will be made from recycled waste material. Decorative and illuminated seats and urban street furniture used in the redevelopment will also be made out of recycled waste material, he said.

Sushil Jain, president, Sector-18 Market Association, said that fountains will be installed at three to four locations in the market. “A survey to identify these spots where fountains can be set up has been completed. Fountains are likely to come up in Tikona Park, near the corner of Wave Silver Tower and F, G blocks. A sound and light show will also be held over the weekends at the amphitheatre for the public. The theme of the sound and light show is yet to be decided,” Jain said.

Under the redevelopment plan, a compost plant is also likely to be set up in the market for in-situ processing and management of waste being generated from the market, he added.

