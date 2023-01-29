English
    Macrotech Developers aims to cut debt by nearly 40% in 2023 to around Rs 5,000 crore, says MD Abhishek Lodha

    Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers, which is one of the leading real estate firms in the country, markets its properties under the Lodha brand.

    PTI
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    Realty firm Macrotech Developers Ltd aims to cut its net debt by nearly 40 per cent to around Rs 5,000 crore by the end of this calendar year with the help of surplus cash flow from strong housing sales, a top company official said.

    In an interview with PTI, Macrotech Developers MD and CEO Abhishek Lodha sounded bullish on the long term growth potential of India's residential real estate market.

    Sales bookings and cash flows have been very strong so far this fiscal year, resulting in reduction in debt by Rs 753 crore in the December quarter to Rs 8,042 crore, he said.