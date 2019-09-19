App
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Housing secy directs CPWD to use 'artificial intelligence' to check irregularities

The secretary also said that earlier, MB was used to be a "den of irregularities", but now the entire system has been converted into an electronic mode.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra on September 18 directed the CPWD to use "artificial intelligence" to effectively monitor e-measurement book (MB) of projects and find out the 'black sheep' in the department.

At an event attended by several CPWD officials here, Mishra asked CPWD Director General Prabhakar Singh to take strict action against officers who are indulging in "irregularities".

"I direct the DG to find out black sheep in your department. The system, which was in a bad state earlier, now has positivity...

"We should take severe action against them and there should be no question of pardoning them," Mishra said.



"Today, nobody can make changes in the MB once it is filed. I direct the director general to adopt artificial intelligence to check irregularities," Mishra said.

Mishra also said he himself used "artificial intelligence" in implementing various HUA schemes, including Swachh Bharat Mission, in his ministry to ensure that there is no irregularity.

First Published on Sep 19, 2019 11:26 am

tags #CPWD #India #Real Estate

