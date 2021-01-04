Housing.com launches full-stack rental and allied services platform

Real estate portal Housing.com has announced the launch of Housing Edge, a full-stack rental and allied services platform offering multiple digital services such as online rent payment, online rental agreements, tenant verification, relocation, furniture rental, home interiors and home services for tenants and landlords.

While most Housing Edge services are available in Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune, plans are underway to offer these services in several other cities, the company said.

The company had decided to start the online rent agreement feature on Housing Edge in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that imposed tough restrictions on movement. Services have so far been rendered in over 80 cities across 14 states, which is an unprecedented reach for any online rent agreement service, made possible only because it is fully digital.

Nearly 2,000 users have already made use of the online rent agreement facility. The company plans to launch these services in more states.

The Pay Rent feature on Housing Edge, which was launched simultaneously for all platforms including Android, IOS and web, has facilitated more than 2,00,000 transactions in the past seven months and has processed pay rent requests exceeding Rs 600 crore, it said.

Packages meant for landlords and property seekers, have been well-received in both Tier-I and Tier-II cities.

Under the company’s offerings for tenants, over 1,000 users have already availed of the services in the test phase that was launched in Bengaluru, wherein consumers have enjoyed the pocket-friendly packages that give access to exclusive properties listed directly by owners and helps customers to manage the transaction themselves and help save on brokerage.

In an attempt to further widen the scope of its services, Housing.com has tied up with brands such as Urban Company, RentoMojo, Livspace, HappyLocate and AuthBridge to provide renters assisted services on Housing Edge at attractive rates.

“The Housing Edge platform brings exceptional technology-driven innovations that our brand is well-known for providing. We have already changed the way property transactions take place in India, by way of acting as a one-stop solution for a buyer,” said Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.com.

“Rental housing has already emerged as a big opportunity in a developing economy like India, where the pace of urbanisation is accelerating. Even though property ownership will continue to be the preferred choice for people in India, rental housing will allow them to have the option of securing a short-term home of their choice, with convenience and affordability as they move to new cities. Through Housing Edge, we have attempted to make the end-to-end process of renting and moving into a home simple and hassle free,” he said.