Govt plans to hold monsoon session of Parliament in 2022 in a redeveloped building

The government is planning to redevelop the 3 km area around the Parliament House and has invited national and international architectural firms to bid for the design challenge, sources told Moneycontrol.

The Housing and Urban Affairs ministry has uploaded a RFQ for redevelopment of Central Vista, which will include all offices.

The pre-bid meeting is being held today, sources said, with October 15 as the deadline to select the design firm.

"The ministry has invited architecture firms to redevelop the central vista, a 3-km stretch from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, and construct a new common Central Secretariat for offices of all ministries. By August 2022, the monsoon session of the Parliament will be held in a new or a retrofitted building. By next year, the central vista will be redeveloped and the Common Secretariat will be built by 2024," sources said.

The selected architecture or infrastructure firm by MoHUA will be tasked to come up with a plan and give suggestions on whether the existing Parliament can be redeveloped or an additional structure will be required and if a new Central Secretariat for all ministries can be constructed, sources said.

As for the investments that would go into the project, sources said the idea is to get all 70,000 employees in one area. We are looking at saving Rs 1000 crore that is currently being spent to house staff in private buildings per annum.

Last month Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the government is considering whether to upgrade facilities within the Parliament building or to construct a new building by 2022. The project is slated to be completed by 2022 to ensure it is ready in time for 75th Independence Day celebrations.