App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

EDMC plans introduction of sewer management system in JJ colonies under Swachh Bharat

The project will also see involvement of DJB and DUSIB, the official said, adding the EDMC has already been declared open defecation free earlier this year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has planned the introduction of a sewer management system in various JJ colonies under its jurisdiction as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, officials said on August 13.

The EDMC has joined hands with the NGO - Centre for Advocacy and Research (CFAR) for this sanitation project, they said.

"In slum areas, toilets are there but no disposal arrangement for sewer, so the sludge is dumped directly into the drains, creating unhygienic conditions, hence this project," a senior EDMC official said.

Close

He said the project proposal is awaiting some "technical approval" from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and added that it is planned to be introduced soon as part of the government's Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).

related news

The project will also see involvement of DJB and DUSIB, the official said, adding the EDMC has already been declared open defecation free earlier this year.

CFAR's Executive Director Akhila Sivadas said, "If this project is executed successfully, it will become a model project for rest of the country".

"Two Jhuggi-Jhopri (JJ) colonies, Sunlight Colony and Gram Kheda are part of it, where we will be working. The sanitation condition in these two places are horrible," she said.

Sivadas claimed that this was a "first of its kind" intervention in such colonies in urban areas in the country.

A community engagement event was organised by CFAR here on August 13 which was attended by representatives of some of the urban local bodies in Kolkata, Jaipur and Delhi.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 05:30 pm

tags #EDMC #India #Real Estate #Swachh Bharat Mission

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.