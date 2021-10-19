MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Draft Delhi Master Plan 2041: Second hearing of board of enquiry on October 20

DDA had published the draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041 on June 6, 2021 for inviting objections/ suggestions from general public. In response to which, approximately 33,000 objections/suggestions have been received by DDA in the timeframe of 75 days.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image

Representative image

The second meeting of a board of enquiry set up for hearing and considering objections and suggestions of the public on the draft Master Plan of Delhi 2041 is expected to be held on October 20, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials said on October 19.

It is expected to hear more than 8,300 participants from the marginalised sections of society who are invited to submit their suggestions orally related to JJ colonies and solid waste management in tomorrow’s meeting, they said.

The first session was held on October 18 during which migrant labourers, street vendors, and residents of unauthorised, resettlement and JJ colonies shared their suggestions and views with the board. More than 8,700 participants were invited and given opportunity to submit their objection/suggestion orally before the Board.

In this hearing, issues related to working classes such as household domestic workers, home-based workers, migrant labourers, street vendors and certain issues related to residents of resettlement colonies and unauthorised colonies were heard in which participants have provided their suggestions, DDA said in a statement.

The last date to send objections and suggestions was August 23.

The MPD 2041 is a ‘strategic’ and ‘enabling’ framework to guide future growth of the city and it builds upon the lessons learnt from the implementation of the previous plans of 1962, 2001 and 2021, the Authority said.

Considering the huge number of objections and suggestions received on draft master plan-2041, the DDA has planned to convene series of hearings, categorically based on various sections of draft plan such as environment, economy, heritage, shelter, transport, social infrastructure, physical infrastructure, new development polices, among others, within a month time, it said.

From creating a '24-hour city' with night-time economy, extensive transport infrastructure, affordable housing for all and healthy environment to checking unauthorised colonies and pollution - these are part of the guiding principles the DDA has laid out for the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2041.

The vision document largely covers the policies of environment, economy, mobility, heritage, culture and public spaces, among others.

The process of preparation of Master Plan of Delhi 2041 was initiated in 2017, and it remained on track in spite of the lockdown and other restrictions on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, the DDA had earlier said.

The first MPD was promulgated in 1962 under the Delhi Development Act of 1957, followed by the Master Plans of 2001 and 2021, each of which is an extensive modification of the respective previous plan document.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #DDA #hearing #Master Plan 2041 #Real Estate
first published: Oct 19, 2021 08:56 pm

