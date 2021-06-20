Real Estate Dictionary: Making sense of Delhi’s draft Master Plan 2041

MPD-2041 encourages green-blue features within plots/buildings in the form of roof gardens, terrace gardens, green walls, landscaped and/or pervious ground in all development projects.

1. Land pooling: Land pooling refers to the process of consolidating land parcels, usually in the peripheral areas of cities and towns, whereby small and medium landowners collectively hand over their land to the development authority. The development authority develops infrastructure and retains some portion of the land and the remaining is handed over to original landowners in some proportion to the original land parcels that were pooled.

2. Lal Dora Areas: ‘Lal Dora’ came into existence in 1908 under the British rule and was used to define the portion of land that was part of village habitation. Today, these are specific places within Delhi which are exempt from building bye laws and construction norms under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act and properties within these regions cannot be registered. The government issues a certificate which proves property ownership and can be used for utility connections and other transactions.

3. Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority: Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) is a regulatory body in charge of planning, policymaking, funding, and coordination of all urban transport-related matters in a city. Currently, there are 15 UMTAs in India with plans for more such bodies in the future.

4. Green Blue Economy: A concept where water bodies and land are interdependent and grow together while offering environmental and social benefits. MPD-2041 encourages green-blue features within plots/buildings in the form of roof gardens, terrace gardens, green walls, landscaped and/or pervious ground in all development projects.

5. Night-Time Economy: The concept of 24-hour city by identifying nodes, precincts or circuits for continued work, cultural activity and entertainment at night to attract tourists and locals. This would improve economic activity and promote a vibrant night life in the city. It could also help reduce congestion by staggering activities while utilizing spaces for different activities optimally.

6. Green Development Area: An area earmarked for development characterized by low density and low building footprint with large wooded and landscaped areas. MPD-2041 proposed a policy for green belt villages where majority of the land should be utilized for green cover and minimal development will be allowed.

7. Transferable Development Right (TDR): It is a permission (usually a certificate) for development given to a landlord as a compensation for their loss during the urban development process. It can be self-used, or the landowner has a right to sell or transfer it to others who can then use the TDR for additional development than what is permissible on a given land parcel.

8. Master Plan: A master plan is a document which acts like a policy guide that provides a vision and framework for the physical development of a city or town over the long term, usually covering a time frame of about 20 years into the future. These plans comprise analysis, recommendations and proposals for an area's population, housing, economy, transportation, land use and social / physical infrastructure.

9. FAR: Floor Area Ratio (FAR) is the ratio of the total floor area of a building to the land area on which the building has been erected. It indicates the total area on all floors that can be built on a plot of land. FAR of an area is determined by the local municipal authority to control the vertical development and reduce stress on the existing infrastructure.

10. Transit Oriented Development: Transit-oriented development (TOD) is a type of urban development that is designed as a walkable, compact, mixed-use, higher-density zone within walking distance of a transit facility. It typically includes a central transit station surrounded by mix of residential and commercial zones designed with features which make it convenient and safe to walk, cycle while promoting the usage of public transport.

11. Right of way: Right of way is the total land area acquired for the construction of the roadway. The width typically is designed to accommodate all the elements of the road cross section such as travel lane, median and shoulder, and public utilities that need to be installed along the roadway and area for any future widening of the road. City development authorities can use right of way provisions to reserve a space for various modes of traffic and for services such as drinking water kiosks, public amenities, utilities etc.

12. Comprehensive Mobility Plan: Comprehensive Mobility Plan is a document that focuses on improvement and promotion of public transport and non-motorized transport which will guide the future growth of transport in cities. This document is usually drafted with a horizon of 20 years, but it will also cover short, medium term traffic management measures for 5 and 10 years.

13. Geographic Information System (GIS): is a computer-based mapping tool used to collate, analyze and display spatial information or data attached to a unique location. GIS integrates several data points pertaining to that location, analyses it and portrays the same visually. It is widely used across the globe to combine the environmental, demographic, economic and landscape characteristics of a location in the form of data (photographic, digital or numerical) and helps in visualizing the same spatially.

14. Spatial planning: It is a planning process used to study and organize the spatial and on ground distribution of population and economic activities at micro and macro levels. This process is a combination of factors and policies that influence spatial distribution and usage of land and natural resources including urban and rural landscapes, local / regional resources, physical and social infrastructure, environmental and economic factors etc.

15. Public Transport Accessibility Levels (PTAL): A detailed and accurate indicator used to analyze the distance and accessibility of a geographic location to the nearest public transport network. This accessibility measure considers factors like walk access distance to transit or physical mobility time, quality and affordability of transport options, transport system connectivity and availability at a specified location. PTAL is thereby used to analyze the density of the public transport network and the service frequency of any mode of public transport at a given location

Source: Cushman & Wakefield