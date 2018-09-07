DDA finally approves land pooling policy

The Delhi Development Authority's land pooling policy, which is expected to meet the residential needs of about 95 lakh people besides stimulating economic growth, has finally been approved, BJP MLA Vijender Gupta has confirmed.

It was cleared at the Authority's board meeting chaired by the lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on Friday.

"The policy is likely to be notified within two to three weeks. It will pave the way for creation of affordable housing stock in Delhi," Gupta told Moneycontrol.

In December last year, the policy was simplified for speedy execution. DDA was to act as a facilitator and planner as against the role initially envisaged for it as a part of simplification of execution of land pooling policy. What that means was that the transfer of pooled land to the DDA will not be required.

Originally, land pooled under the policy was to be transferred to DDA which was to act as the Developer Entity (DE) and undertake further sectoral planning and development of infrastructure in the pooled land. At the December meeting, it had decided to do away with this requirement and said that land title will continue to be with the original landowners.

For implementation of the land pooling policy, public notices were published in newspapers on January 11-12 for inviting objections, suggestions and observations or views within a period of 45 days from the general public. In all, 734 objections, suggestions and observations or views were received. These were examined by the board of inquiry and a public hearing was held in July.

The report prepared by the board of inquiry was discussed at the authority’s board meeting that was chaired by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on Friday.

In December last year, DDA was also asked to ensure single-window clearance mechanism for according necessary approvals for speedy implementation.

Land Pooling Policy covers the greenfield areas in five zones viz., J, K-1, L, N and P-II coming under the Master Plan of Delhi-2021. To incentivise dense development for effective utilisation of scarce land resource in the national capital, the policy permits enhanced FAR of 400 as against the present 150. To promote affordable housing, an additional FAR of 15 percent is also allowed.

About 22,000 hectares of land is expected to be pooled which could meet the needs of about 95 lakh people. Land pooling would catalyse economic, social and civic development of the national capital besides triggering substantial investments and employment generation.

Affordable houses for economically weaker sections to be built under the policy shall be of the size of 32-40 sq mt. Half of this housing stock shall be retained by the Developer Entity to house Community Service People working for the residents/owners of the Group Housing. These houses will be built at the site or at premises contiguous to the site allotted. The other half of affordable houses shall be sold to DDA at the base cost of Rs 2,000 per sq ft for further sale to beneficiaries.

Issues pending with the Delhi government, such as, notification of 89 villages under the DMC Act, 1957, and declaration of 95 villages as development area of the DDA under Section 12 of Delhi Development Act, 1957, were resolved in May and June last year respectively.

Urban planners and experts have welcomed the move but said the measure of success of the policy would depend on the 'intent, ability and pace' of its operationalisation.

"While most would contend 'better late than never', in its current form, it may not meet the expectations of all stakeholders. Approving the policy is an executive decision, which is welcome. The measure of success would depend on the 'intent, ability and pace' of operationalisation," says Ramesh Menon, Certes Realty.