Awfis plans to add 1000 seats in Bengaluru, Hyderabad

The office space in Bengaluru will be located in Prestige Technology Park in southern Bengaluru.

Co-working company Awfis plans to add 1,000 seats in Bengaluru and Hyderabad to cater to the increasing demand for flexible workspaces and provide a conducive environment for the growing entrepreneurial community.

The company also announced a strategic partnership with Nuziveedu Seeds to develop office spaces sprawling 25,000 square feet (sq ft) of built-up area in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills and 45,000 sq ft of built-up area in Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road.

"Our successful association with leading real estate developers like Prestige Group in the south, and Nucleus and Nyati in the West have laid the foundation for such mutually beneficial alliances. The launch of these centres is in line with our expansion plans to reach 250 centres by FY’24 and both Bengaluru & Hyderabad feature in the top markets for flex space absorption in India," Amit Ramani, Founder & CEO of Awfis said.

Awfis currently has coworking spaces with 150 centres and 88,000 seats across 17 cities. ​