Awfis launches new co-working centre in Kolkata spread over 13,000 sq ft

Currently, Awfis has a coworking network with 150 centres and 88,000 seats across 17 cities and will continue to increase its foothold to a network of 200 centres by mid-2023

To meet the rising demand for hybrid workspaces, co-working space provider Awfis has launched a new centre in Kolkata sprawling 13,000 square feet (sq ft).

The new centre is located at Rashbehari Connector close to E.M. Bypass and will add 13 centres to the company's co-working portfolio in the eastern city.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in the east with our Acropolis centre launch given the incredibly high demand for flex spaces in a city which is emerging as the next destination for global firms. Awfis hopes to be recognised as one of the market's pioneers and sees a tremendous opportunity to grow and establish its presence in the city of Kolkata," said Amit Ramani, Founder & CEO, Awfis.

Awfis’ expansion in Kolkata is a testament to the growing demand for flex workspaces in metropolitan cities as Indian corporates and MNCs are increasingly opting for hybrid working and work near home models for their employees, added Sumit Lakhani, Deputy CEO, Awfis.

The centre was launched by dignitaries such as Angshuman Bhattacharya, Founder, SIBIA Analytics and Consulting Services, Naman Shah, Founder & CEO, NowPurchase, Hari Balasubramanian, Angel Investor, Ex TiE President, Ramani and Lakhani.