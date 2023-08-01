Arvind SmartSpaces inks two projects spread across 704 acres in Ahmedabad

According to the company South Ahmedabad has emerged as one of the promising micro-markets for plotted development /weekend homes in Ahmedabad.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Ahmedabad-based Arvind SmartSpaces Limited (ASL) on August 1 announced that it has signed two projects in Ahmedabad, with a total estimated area of around 704 acres with a top-line potential of Rs 2,300 crore.

These projects are located in South Ahmedabad and would be ASL’s 17th and 18th projects in Ahmedabad. Both the projects are signed under the joint development model enabling low capital intensity and higher returns, the company said in a statement.

"Post-pandemic, we augmented our value proposition in this segment, with products that were ‘designed to inspire’ the consumers with amenities like golf courses, large luxury clubhouses, etc. With an established track record, Arvind SmartSpaces is well-positioned to capitalise on the tremendous opportunity in this space," said Kamal Singal, Managing Director and CEO, Arvind SmartSpaces.

Also read: Why are real estate developers launching plotted developments?

According to the company the South Ahmedabad area has emerged as one of the promising micro-markets for plotted development /weekend homes in Ahmedabad. The area has well-developed connectivity with various parts of Ahmedabad with proximity to the various industrial hubs like Changodar, GIDC. Both projects are envisaged to be a multi-asset landmark township.