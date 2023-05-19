Arvind SmartSpaces Q4 net profit slips 33% to Rs 9.3 crore

Net profit rose to Rs 25.60 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 25.05 crore.

earRealty firm Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd on Friday reported a 33 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 9.3 crore for the quarter ended March 2023.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 13.95 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income fell to Rs 94.37 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 163.62 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Net profit rose to Rs 25.60 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 25.05 crore.

The total income increased to Rs 263.25 crore last fiscal from Rs 264.42 crore in the preceding fiscal. On the operational performance, the company's sales bookings grew 33 per cent year-on-year to Rs 802 crore from Rs 601 crore.