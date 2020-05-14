30 firms participate in pre-bid meeting for Nellore, Tirupati railway station redevelopment

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has conducted online pre-bid meetings for the redevelopment of railway stations in Nellore and Tirupati located in Andhra Pradesh for which the total cost is estimated to be Rs 130 crore and Rs 510 crore respectively. The tender is scheduled to be awarded by mid-June 2020.

The pre-bid meetings for Nellore and Tirupati railway stations witnessed participation from 25-30 prominent firms such as GMR, Oberoi, Ambience, Adani Group, Godrej Properties, Reliance Infra, Sobha, Brigade and Embassy Group.

“Amidst the lockdown induced by COVID-19, we conducted online pre-bid meetings for both Nellore and Tirupati successfully. This is in line with our commitment to ensure seamless operations during this unprecedented time. We have also started opening online tenders,” said Ved Parkash Dudeja, vice chairman of RLDA.

These redevelopment projects are in line with Smart Cities Mission and aim at making Tirupati and Nellore multi-modal transit hubs endowed with state-of-the-art amenities, including differently abled-friendly access ramps and elevators and green building features such as rainwater harvesting and solar energy generation.

The total project cost includes Rs 53 crore and Rs 230 crore respectively for Nellore and Tirupati station development.

The Tirupati railway station is targeted to be redeveloped in three years.

This comes after RLDA floated a Request for Proposal (RFP) inviting bids for the selection of a suitable public or private entity for re-development of Nellore and Tirupati railway stations.

Both stations will be redeveloped under the public-private partnership model on design, build, finance, operate, transfer (DBFOT) basis. They will have operational areas including administrative areas, miscellaneous technical area, security and station operation staff areas besides world-class amenities for passengers such as shopping, hospitality, food court, cloakroom, dormitories and executive lounges.

“Both cities possess a rich cultural heritage and are home to various educational institutions. The proposed redevelopment of their stations will facilitate commercial development, generate employment opportunities, and boost the tourism potential of both regions,” Dudeja added.

The agencies will be evaluated through a two-stage process. The winner will be required to upgrade and redevelop stations in line with recommendations of various stakeholders as well as operate and maintain them. It will be also responsible for executing a comprehensive mobility plan within project land after field study to ensure free and un-obstructive movements of various modes of transport (i.e., railway, city bus, auto, taxi, non-motorized vehicles.) and pedestrians.

The Nellore project comprises three vacant railway land parcels with a total area of 4.16 acre that will be used for commercial development as well as generating revenues by the developer. In the case of Tirupati, the 3-acre vacant railway land parcel which forms a part of this project will be used for the said purpose.

The concession period for both projects under the Concession Agreement is 60 years which implies that the concessionaire must operate and maintain the railway station buildings and estate for 60 years.

Located on the banks of Penna River in Andhra Pradesh, Nellore is well-connected with the southern and eastern parts of India through Chennai- Howrah Railway line. Nellore Railway station is currently a non-suburban grade 3 (A-Category) station located on the busiest railway trunk route of Vijayawada and Chennai. National Highway (NH-16), which passes through Nellore, is part of the Golden Quadrilateral project, which will make it a major logistics and transportation hub in South India.

Tirupati is located in the Chittor district of Andhra Pradesh. It is well connected to other parts of India by road, rail, land and airways. The area is also a renowned religious destination and home to the famous Vaishnavite shrine of Tirumala Venkateswara Temple. Of late, it has also emerged as an electronic hub after the establishment of the Sri Venkateswara Mobile and Electronics Manufacturing Hub in 2015.

RLDA is the nodal agency for the redevelopment of railway stations across the Indian Railway network. A total of 62 railway stations across India will be re-developed by RLDA under a PPP model as a part of Smart City Projects launched by the Government of India. The entire cost of re-development will be met by leveraging commercial development of spare railway land/airspace in and around the station.

RLDA is a statutory body under the Ministry of Railways for the development of vacant Railway land for commercial use in line with the objective to generate revenue by non-tariff measures. Currently, the Indian Railways has approximately 43,000 hectares of vacant land across India.