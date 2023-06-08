RBI MPC meeting: Central bank to issue guidelines on technical write-offs for all regulated entities

RBI guidelines

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will issue guidelines on technical write-offs for all regulated entities, including co-operative banks, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on June 8 as he shared the outcome of the monetary policy committee (MPC).

“The RBI proposes to issue comprehensive guidelines on compromise settlements and technical write-offs which will now be applicable to all regulated entities including co-operative banks,” Das said.

Other than this, Das said that RBI also proposes to rationalise the extant prudential norms on restructuring of borrower accounts affected by natural calamities.

These new guidelines will now include co-operative banks too in the resolution mechanism of the non-performing assets (NPA) under the Prudential Framework. Currently, only scheduled commercial banks and non-banking financial companies function under the framework.

Repo rate

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on June 8 retained the repo rate, the key short-term lending rate, at 6.5 percent in line with the expectations but sounded caution about a likely uptick in inflation print.

While announcing the decision, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also signalled the central bank’s readiness to act in keeping with the incoming data. Since May 2022, the regulator has hiked the repo rate by 250 basis points to counter the inflationary pressure.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

High inflation, which has remained a key concern for policymakers, has begun cooling off in recent months. The retail inflation rate dropped sharply for the second straight month, hitting an 18-month low of 4.7 percent in April, but still stays above the RBI's target of 4 percent.

Economic growth is picking up pace, with the March quarter GDP reading of 6.1 percent beating economist consensus by a wide margin and signalling that the recovery is on track.