App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 09:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI issues guidelines for tokenisation of card transactions

Instead of using actual card details, this token is used to perform card transactions in contactless mode at point of sale (POS) terminals, quick response(QR) code payments.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Reserve Bank of India released guidelines on tokenisation for various card transactions, including from debit and credit cards.

Tokenisation, which aims at improving safety and security of the payment system, refers to replacement of actual card details with an unique alternate code called the 'token', which shall be unique for a combination of card, token requestor and identified device.

Instead of using actual card details, this token is used to perform card transactions in contactless mode at point of sale (POS) terminals, quick response(QR) code payments.

RBI has given permission to offer tokenised card transactions services to all channels such as near field communication (NFC), magnetic secure transmission (MST) based contactless transactions, in-app payments, QR code-based payments or token storage mechanisms, including cloud, secure element and trusted execution environment.

related news

At present, tokenised card transaction facility would be offered through mobile phones or tablets only and will be extended to other devices later based on experience, the central bank said.

Tokenisation and de-tokenisation shall be performed only by the authorised card network and recovery of original Primary Account Number (PAN) should be feasible for the authorised card network only, the release said.

The request for tokenisation and de-tokenisation should be logged by the card network and available for retrieval.

A customer would not have to pay any charges for availing this service, it said.

"Card networks shall get the card issuers/acquirers, their service providers and any other entity involved in payment transaction chain, certified in respect of changes done for processing tokenised card transactions by them," the release said.

RBI said before providing card tokenisation services, authorised card payment networks shall put in place a mechanism for periodic system audit, at least annually, of all entities involved in providing card tokenisation services to customers.

The central bank also asked card issuers to ensure easy access to customers for reporting loss of 'identified device' or any other such event which may expose tokens to unauthorised usage.

Registration of a card on token requestors app shall be done only with explicit customer consent through Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA), and not by way of a forced / default/automatic selection of check box, radio button, the release said.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 08:53 pm

tags #Business #India #RBI

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.