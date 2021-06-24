RBI issues guidelines for NBFCs to declare dividend

The new guidelines will be effective for declaration of dividend from the profits of the financial year ending March 31, 2022 and onwards, the RBI said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 24 issued guidelines that spell out the eligibility criteria for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) to declare dividends. The RBI said the new rules are framed in order to infuse greater transparency and uniformity in practice.

The new guidelines will be effective for declaration of dividend from the profits of the financial year ending March 31, 2022 and onwards, the RBI said.

According to the new rules to become eligible to declare dividend, an NBFC need to meet the applicable regulatory capital requirement for each of the last three financial years including the financial year for which the dividend is proposed.

Also, standalone primary dealers should maintain a minimum CRAR of 20 percent for the financial year (all the four quarters) for which dividend is proposed, the RBI said.

Additionally, the net NPA ratio of NBFCs need to be less than six percent in each of the last three years, including at the close of the financial year for which dividend is proposed to be declared, the RBI said.

Board oversight

The RBI said the board of directors, while considering the proposals for dividend, should take into account supervisory findings of the Reserve Bank on divergence in classification and provisioning for non-performing assets (NPAs), qualifications in the auditors’ report to the financial statements and long-term growth plans of the NBFC.

Also, the Board shall ensure that the total dividend proposed for the financial year does not exceed the ceilings specified in these guidelines, the RBI said.