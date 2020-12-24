MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

RBI bulletin: Digital transactions picked up pace in November; both retail and wholesale segments surge

The growth in the value of NEFT transactions in November 2020 (27.9 percent) was higher than that recorded in October 2020 (20.1 percent), the RBI data showed.

Moneycontrol News
December 24, 2020 / 01:43 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Digital transactions exhibited a sustained recovery and momentum picked up in November 2020, supported by both wholesale and retail transactions, RBI data showed.

In the retail segment, national electronic funds transfer (NEFT) transactions volume grew 24.6 percent y-o-y in November 2020, much higher than the growth (13.9 percent) recorded a month ago. The growth in the value of NEFT transactions in November 2020 (27.9 percent) was higher than that recorded in October 2020 (20.1 percent), the RBI data showed.

In value terms, UPI transactions to the tune of Rs 3.9 lakh crore happened while IMPS transactions worth Rs 2.76 lakh crore happened. Also, RTGS transactions worth Rs 79.8 lakh crore and NEFT worth Rs 22.18 lakh crore were reported, data showed.

Unified payment interface (UPI) transactions surged to approximately 2.2 billion in November 2020, maintaining momentum in both volume and value terms. Among other digital transaction modes, national electronic toll collection (NETC) held on to a buoyant growth trajectory and immediate payment service (IMPS) showed stronger growth in November 2020 than in the previous month.

In the wholesale segment, real time gross settlement (RTGS) transactions recorded acceleration in volume terms. Recently, the RBI had made RTGS available round the clock on all days from 12.30 AM December 14.

Close

Related stories

With this, India will become one of the few countries in the world to operate its RTGS system round the clock throughout the year, the RBI said. This comes within a year of operationalising NEFT 24x7 by the Reserve Bank.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Economy #NEFT #RBI
first published: Dec 24, 2020 01:43 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra govt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions; Oxford vaccine may be effective against new strain, says AstraZeneca

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra govt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions; Oxford vaccine may be effective against new strain, says AstraZeneca

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.