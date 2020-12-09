PlusFinancial Times
RTGS transactions to be made available 24x7 from December 14

In the monetary policy, the RBI had announced that the RTGS will be available round the clock on all days of the year.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 9, 2020 / 06:35 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 9 said the Real Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS) will be made available round the clock on all days from December 14.

With this, India will become one of the few countries in the world to operate its RTGS system round the clock throughout the year, the RBI said. This comes within a year of operationalising NEFT 24x7 by the Reserve Bank, the central bank said.

In the monetary policy, the RBI had announced that the RTGS will be available round the clock on all days of the year. “Accordingly, RTGS 24x7x365 will be launched with effect from 00:30 hours on December 14,” the RBI said

RTGS, which began its operations on March 26, 2004, with a soft launch involving four banks, presently handles 6.35 lakh transactions daily for a value of Rs4.17 lakh crore across 237 participant banks. The average ticket size for RTGS in November 2020 was Rs 57.96 lakh.

Round-the-clock availability of RTGS will provide extended flexibility to businesses for effecting payments and will enable introduction of additional settlement cycles in ancillary payment systems, the RBI said. This can also be leveraged to enhance operations of Indian financial markets and cross-border payments, the RBI said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #RBI #RTGS
first published: Dec 9, 2020 04:58 pm

