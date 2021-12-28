Ratan Tata turns 84: Top 10 unknown and interesting facts about the famous industrialist

Ratan Tata started his career with Tata Group in 1961 and his first job was managing operations on the shop floor of Tata Steel. (File image)

Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata turned 84 today. A successful industrialist, he is also well-known for his philanthropy that has earned him several awards and recognition on national and international level. Ratan Tata has also received two of the highest civilian awards of India -- the Padma Vibhushan (2008) and Padma Bhushan (2000) – for his immeasurable contributions towards nation building.

The success and achievements of Ratan Tata are well-known, but down below we have listed some of his unknown and interesting facts that you might not be aware of. Take a look:

- Ratan Tata was born in 1937 and his father's name was Naval Tata who was adopted by Ratanji Tata -- son of Jamsetji Tata, founder of the Tata group. It has been said that Naval Tata was biologically related to the Tata family as his biological maternal grandmother was the sister of Hirabai Tata, wife of Jamshedji Tata and his biological grandfather Hormusji Tata was a part of a more extensive Tata family.

- Ratan Tata’s parents got separated in 1948 when he was just 10 years old. He was raised by his grandmother Navajbai Tata, wife of Ratanji Tata.

- Ratan Tata started his career with Tata group in 1961 and his first job was managing operations on the shop floor of Tata Steel. He later went to Harvard Business School to complete his studies. Ratan Tata is also an alumnus of the Cornell University College of Architecture.

- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was made public in 2004 during his tenure. Under Ratan Tata's leadership, the group got global attention after acquiring Anglo-Dutch steelmaker Corus, British automotive company Jaguar Land Rover, and British tea firm Tetley.

- In 2009, Ratan Tata promised to make the cheapest car that the middle class population of the country can afford. He delivered on his promise and launched Tata Nano for Rs 1 lakh.

- The Tata Sons' chairman emeritus is also well known for his philanthropy. Under his leadership, Tata Education and Development Trust, a philanthropic affiliate of Tata group, endowed a $28 million Tata Scholarship Fund to allow Cornell University to provide financial aid to undergraduate students from India.

- In 2010, Tata group companies and Tata charities donated $50 million for the construction of an executive centre at Harvard Business School (HBS), which was named Tata Hall.

- In 2014, Tata group donated Rs 95 crore to the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and formed the Tata Center for Technology and Design (TCTD) to develop design and engineering principles suited to the needs of people and communities with limited resources. It is said to be the largest-ever donation received by the institute in its history.

- Ratan Tata is a skilled pilot with a licence. In 2007 he flew an F-16 Falcon.

- Ratan Tata is unmarried but has reportedly admitted that he came close to marrying four times.