Ratan Tata to invest in Tork Motors

Electric vehicle startup Tork Motors on Monday said Ratan Tata has decided to invest an undisclosed amount in the company. Previously, the Pune-based company has raised funds from Bharat Forge and Bhavish Aggarwal (Founder of Ola cabs).

"In the last few years, there has been a sea of changes in the attitude towards electric vehicles. This industry is changing rapidly and I place good value on the sound logic and the approach that the team at Tork Motors has taken," Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata said in a statement.

Tork Motors is gearing up to launch its flagship electric motorcycle in the next few months.