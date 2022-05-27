English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    SpiceJet delays Q4 result announcement as ransomware attack hits audit process

    SpiceJet was planning to announce January-March results on May 30.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 27, 2022 / 06:16 PM IST
    SpiceJet flight | Representative image

    SpiceJet flight | Representative image

    Private airliner SpiceJet on May 27 said a ransomware attack on IT systems has affected its audit process, and due to this, there will be a delay in the announcement of its Q4 results for FY2021-22.

    SpiceJet was planning to announce the January-March financial results on May 30. Now, the board meeting for May 30 has been postponed and the new date will be announced soon, the company said in a regulatory filing on May 27.

    "We wish to inform you that we are expecting delay in submission of audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for financial year ended March 31, 2022 with stock exchange in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 due to ransomware attack on our IT systems which has affected the completion of the audit process within the stipulated time. The company is taking the corrective measures with assistance of cyber experts and authorities on the issue," the filing said.

    Two days ago, Spice Jet informed of an attempted ransomware attack, which had slowed down its operations and impacted morning flight departures.

    It took to Twitter and wrote, "Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now."

    Close

    Related stories

    However, passengers took to Twitter to air their grievances, claiming that SpiceJet had not communicated any updates about the delay in flights.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ransomeware attack #SpiceJet #SpiceJet Q4 Results
    first published: May 27, 2022 05:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.