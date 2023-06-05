Private goods train carrying limestone derails in Odisha, no casualty reported

Mendhapali Derailment

Days after a three-train crash involving the Coromandel Express killed 275 people and injured hundreds in Balasore, another goods train has derailed in Odisha. Several wagons of a goods train carrying limestone has derailed near Sambardhara in Bargarh district.

The train was enroute to Bargarh from Dunguri and no casualty has been reported yet.

"Several wagons of a goods train carrying limestone derailed in Bargarh. There has been no casualty. Police have already reached the spot and begun a probe," a railway spokesperson said.

He added that the train was a private train which was being run on a private line by ACC Limited.

"There is a private narrow gauge rail line between DUNGRI Limestone Mines and the Cement Plant of of ACC Bargarh. The line, wagons, loco all are private. It is in no way connected with Indian Railway system," the railway spokesperson said.

Coromandel Express tragedy

The latest accident comes just a few days after the one of the deadliest train accidents in India.

On June 2, three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in Balasore district. The crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train occurred around 7 pm near the Bahanaga Bazar station, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar.