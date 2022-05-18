Polygon launches fellowship program in India for Web3 developers

Polygon, a leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development, on May 18 announced the launch of a fellowship program in India in collaboration with hackathon organizer, DevFolio.

The fellowship program will run for eight weeks between June and August and will see 50 coders from both novice and intermediate backgrounds attend workshops and masterclasses to learn how to build in Web3, which is said to be the next version of the Internet.

The program will provide resources and training to budding coders and developers in pursuit of innovative and applicable use-cases, said the Web3 enabler.

Along with support and mentorship, attendees of the program will also receive between $1,500 and $3,000 to put towards their projects, which will be unveiled, reviewed, and tested on the final day of the 8-week course. Fellows in the beginner group will receive $1,500 each to realize their ideas for products and dApps by the end of the program.

The global fellowship program will start in India, targeting the country’s 5.8 million strong developer community.

Dalip Tyagi, SVP and Head of Developer Relations at Polygon, said: “The demand for blockchain talent is growing exponentially and expected to continue to grow over years to come. We want to help developers to realize their dream, hence we want to bring resources to them to accelerate their journey from ideation to building future Web3 startups. We hope our fellowship program with DevFolio can help Indian developers raise their profile and contribute to the growing Polygon ecosystem with innovative ideas of their own.”

Polygon hosts over 19,000 decentralized apps (dApps), with over 135 million unique user addresses, and boasts over $5 billion in total value locked-in (TVL).

Earlier this year,

Polygon raised $450 million

in its first institutional round from a marquee list of investors that included SoftBank, Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian and Kevin O’leary of Shark Tank fame. It had over 39 investors in all.





