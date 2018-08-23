App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB to seek shareholders' nod for issuing 10 cr shares to employees

The approval of the shareholders would be sought during the annual general meeting scheduled to be held on September 18, according to the agenda for the meeting.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Punjab National Bank will seek shareholders' approval for issuing up to 10 crore shares to its employees, as the lender looks to raise long term capital resources.

The approval of the shareholders would be sought during the annual general meeting scheduled to be held on September 18, according to the agenda for the meeting.

Under the Employee Stock Purchase Scheme (ESPS), the bank proposes to issue new shares to its employees, including the managing director and executive directors.

The proposed issue would help in meeting the growing demands for long term resources and shore up the bank's capital adequacy in line with the Basel III requirements, as per the agenda.

related news

In June, the bank's board of directors cleared issuance of up to 10 crore new shares in one or more tranches under the ESPS.

"The bank proposes to offer up to 10 crore new equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each of the bank to all the employees under PNB-ESPS with appropriate premium to be decided at the time of making offer in such a way that the government holding does not reduce below 52 per cent," it said.

The offer price of the equity as well as the maximum number of options to be issued per employee would be decided by a committee of the board. In March last year, public sector banks were allowed to issue employee stock options as part of efforts to retain experienced hands as well as to augment capital.

The United Bank of India came out with its ESPS on July 30 and the issue would close on on August 31. During 2017-18, Allahabad Bank offered 4,38,30,000 equity shares under its ESPS at an issue price of Rs 53.94 a piece.

Among others, the Punjab National Bank would seek shareholders' nod for allotment of preferential shares to government in lieu of capital infusion of Rs 2,816 crore. Post the preferential issue, the government's shareholding in the bank would go up to 66.09 per cent.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 09:02 pm

tags #Business #Companies #PNB #Punjab National Bank

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.