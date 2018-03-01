App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Feb 27, 2018 08:03 AM IST | Source: Reuters

PNB scam: Another board member quits Gitanjali citing personal reasons

Already, two top level executives -- compliance officer Pankhuri Warange and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Chandrakant Karkare -- have resigned.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Gitanjali Gems, embroiled in the Rs 11,400 crore PNB loan scam, on Monday said Independent Director Anil Umesh Haldipur has resigned from its board citing personal reasons.

He is the second independent director to quit the company's board after the alleged fraud surfaced this month.

Already, two top level executives -- compliance officer Pankhuri Warange and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Chandrakant Karkare -- have resigned.

In a regulatory filing, Gitanjali Gems submitted Haldipur's resignation letter dated February 14, 2018.

related news

In the letter, Haldipur said: "Last month, my wife has undergone a major spine operation at Pune. The post operation recovery is not up to the expected level. This has resulted in restrictions on my movement. Hence travelling for board meetings at Mumbai will be very difficult for me in future.

"Taking this factor into consideration I would like to step down as an independent director with immediate effect from the board and other companies," he said.

During his tenure as an independent director, Haldipur said he received some legal notices from lawyers as well as a senior civil judge in connection with the dues from the company.

"You are aware as an independent director, I don't have a role to play in the internal working of the company and the company will take proper steps to resolve these matter," he added.

On February 14, Punjab National Bank (PNB) disclosed that it detected some fraudulent transactions with financial implication of about Rs 11,400 crore and the matter has been referred to law enforcement agencies for recovery.

While billionaire jewellery designer Nirav Modi, the alleged perpetrator of this fraud, is not directly linked to any listed company, his relative and business associate Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems is a listed firm.

tags #Business #Companies #Gitanjali Gems

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC