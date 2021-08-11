PM Narendra Modi’s speech at CII Annual Session 2021: Here're the key highlights

File image of PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 11 addressed the annual meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). At the meet, PM Modi delivered a speech on the theme ‘India@75: Government and Business Working Together for Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ via video conferencing.

Here are the key highlights of PM Modi’s speech at the CII annual session:

Speaking about the current state of the country’s economy, the prime minister said: “India’s economy is picking up pace once again. Rarely a day goes by without a report on new opportunities.”

Check Live Updates of the CII Annual Session 2021 here

He added: “The new India is ready and committed to growing with the new world. The country is no longer apprehensive of foreign investments and is taking major leaps in ease of doing business ranking.”

“Today, India is receiving record Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs). The FPI investment is also making new records due to several efforts of the Government of India. Additionally, the country's forex reserve is also at an all-time high.”

Moving on to speak about the growing demand for made-in-India products, PM Modi said: “Currently, the sentiments of Indian citizens lie with products made in India. However, it is not necessary for it to be an Indian company. India Inc needs to make its policies and strategies in accordance with this thought – the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’.”

He added: “Another factor which Indian industries need to focus on is the growing self-confidence of Indians. They want to work hard and take risks. This is why Indian start-ups have the same self-confidence today – they want to yield results.”

The PM had earlier said: "The Government of India will keep working with various stakeholders to further strengthen the reform trajectory so that the collective vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is fulfilled."

Speaking about the country’s agricultural sector at the CII annual meet 2021, Modi said: “The agriculture sector was once considered to be just a medium of livelihood. But now, efforts are being made to connect Indian farmers with the domestic and global markets through historic reforms in the agriculture sector.”