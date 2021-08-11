CII Annual Session LIVE Updates: PM Modi's address to begin at 4.30

August 11, 2021 / 02:12 PM IST

Ahead of this address, Modi in a tweet said, "The Government of India will keep working with various stakeholders to further strengthen the reform trajectory so that the collective vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is fulfilled."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Meeting 2021 on August 11. PM Modi's address is scheduled to begin at 4.30 pm. Prime Minister will speak on the theme 'India@75: Government and Business Working Together for Aatmanirbhar Bharat' via video conferencing, the CII said in a tweet.