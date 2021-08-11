MARKET NEWS

English
August 11, 2021 / 02:12 PM IST

CII Annual Session LIVE Updates: PM Modi's address to begin at 4.30

PM Narendra Modi's address is scheduled to begin at 4.30 pm. He will speak on the theme 'India@75: Government and Business Working Together for Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

PM Modi at CII Annual Meeting LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Meeting 2021 on August 11. PM Modi's address is scheduled to begin at 4.30 pm. Prime Minister will speak on the theme 'India@75: Government and Business Working Together for Aatmanirbhar Bharat' via video conferencing, the CII said in a tweet.
Ahead of this address, Modi in a tweet said, "The Government of India will keep working with various stakeholders to further strengthen the reform trajectory so that the collective vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is fulfilled."
  • August 11, 2021 / 02:14 PM IST

    The session, which is being held over a span of two days, will also be addressed by Heng Swee Keat, the deputy Prime Minister of Singapore.

  • August 11, 2021 / 02:02 PM IST

    PM Modi at CII Annual Session LIVE Updates | Ahead of this address, Modi in a tweet said, "The Government of India will keep working with various stakeholders to further strengthen the reform trajectory so that the collective vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is fulfilled."

  • August 11, 2021 / 02:01 PM IST

     PM Modi at CII Annual Session LIVE Updates | PM Modi to address CII Session at 4.30 pm

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Meeting 2021 today at 4.30 pm via video conferencing. 

  • August 11, 2021 / 01:59 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of PM Narendra Modi's address at CII Annual Event 2021. Stay tuned to this blog for all the latest updates.

