Plastic ban effect: Ordering food to become costlier for Mumbaikars

Mumbaikars will have to shell out more money for ordering food as restaurants are set to hike delivery prices by 20 to 25 percent due to the state-wide ban on plastic, including containers used in hotels to parcel food.

This is the first direct fallout of Maharashtra’s plastic ban as restaurateurs would now charge customers extra packaging charge to provide recyclable containers for delivering food.

The Indian Hotels and Restaurant Association (AHAR) on Wednesday said the hike was inevitable as hotels will be providing recyclable plastic containers and paper bags, which costs more, to deliver food, reported Hindustan Times.

"The plastic recyclable containers are costly and we will have to charge for them. Since a lot of Indian dishes are gravy-based, we have found it difficult to find an alternative despite trying out many," Vishwapal Shetty, general secretary, AHAR, told the paper.

Shetty added that the plastic pouches they previously used cost 60 paise a piece and so they were able to give them for free. The same will not be possible with new containers and paper bags as they are expensive.

The association has around 8,000 restaurants and food joints in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai as its members.

The hoteliers are planning to refund a part of the packaging charge if patrons return the containers. The association, however, have not decided on the amount yet, the report said.

The government has proposed fines of Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000 for the first three offences. There is also a provision of imprisonment up to three months for a repeat offender.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appointed a list of inspectors to keep an eye on shops, markets, malls and street hawkers across Mumbai to spot the use of plastic. The civic body collected a fine of Rs 2.95 lakh from over 50 shops for using plastic after imposing a state-wide ban on plastic effective June 23.

Restaurants across the city have reported a 10 to 30 percent dip in business ever since the plastic ban came into effect, the report said. The plastic ban has added to other factors such as hike in raw material and labour costs that have hit the restaurant business in the city.