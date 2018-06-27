App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 11:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra plastic ban: Some relief for local grocery stores

The Maharashtra government has banned the use of all kinds of plastic bags irrespective of their thickness, tea cups, plastic glasses, thermocol, plastic products used in hotels to parcel food like boxes and spoons.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The plastic ban in Maharashtra has been relaxed for general and grocery store owners who sell products like oil, rice, sugar in small quantities to customers, Maharashtra Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam reportedly said.

The relaxation of the norms will come into effect on June 28, ANI said in a tweet.

The ban on use of plastic by the general public came into effect on June 23.

The government had earlier relaxed its ban on PET and PETE bottles used for soft drinks and mineral water.

related news

The Maharashtra government introduced the state-wide ban on all kinds of plastic bags irrespective of their thickness, tea cups, plastic glasses, thermocol, plastic products used in hotels to parcel food like boxes and spoons.

Meanwhile, Rs 2.95 lakh was collected as fines from over 50 shops in the first three days of the ban being implemented.

The industry had predicted that the ban would lead to a loss of Rs 15,000 crore and nearly three lakh job cuts.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 11:02 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.