Maharashtra plastic ban: BMC collects Rs 3 lakh in fines in first 3 days

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected a fine of Rs 2.95 lakh from over 50 shops for using plastic after imposing a state-wide ban on plastic effective June 23, reported The Times of India.

The 249 BMC plastic inspectors have visited over 8,000 shops in the first three days.

The government has imposed fines of Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000 for the first three offences. There is also a provision of imprisonment up to three months for a repeat offender.

According to Section 9 of the Maharashtra Non-biodegradable Garbage Control Act 2006, if one cannot pay the fine as prescribed under the law, one would be prosecuted.

The BMC has also lodged an FIR against merchants' association in Ghatkopar after they stopped plastic squads from doing their duties, the report said.

All the inspectors were sent to markets across the city on Monday to see if there was any violation of the ban. Over the weekend, the officers were assigned to take action against violators in a particular area.

"Mostly, the inspectors visited many of the BMC markets itself and it was heartening to see that the shops are actually switching over from plastic," a BMC official told the paper, adding that the inspectors scanned shops in markets such as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Mandai, Null Bazar and Dadar hawkers plaza.

The BMC has published a list of inspectors who will keep an eye on shops, markets, malls and street hawkers across Mumbai to spot the use of plastic. The state's Markets department will inspect 200 BMC markets while the shops and establishments department will keep an eye on shops and the license department will watchstreet hawkers and vendors.

A majority of the Mumbaikars seem to have shifted to the use of non-plastic material while buying and selling.

"Most shopkeepers at Mirza Ghalib Municipal Market were found without any plastic and even meat vendors were seen making use of paper. We have asked the inspectors to continue with the action in the coming days," Sangeeta Hasnale, assistant municipal commissioner of BMC's markets department, told the paper.