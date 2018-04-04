Plastic ban affects business of eateries in Maharashtra

The state-wide plastic ban has affected the business of hotels and restaurants that deal with takeaways and parcels as the eateries are confused whether plastic containers can be used for delivering food, according to a report in DNA.

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) has written to the state government seeking clarity on the types of plastic that can be used for parcels considering the ban on such containers will directly impact business.

"It is difficult to say the exact percent of the slow down in business but more than half of the takeaway orders have been affected," said Santosh Shetty, president, Mumbai unit of Indian Hotel & Restaurant Association (AHAR) told the paper, adding that the state government should have made an alternative arrangements before banning plastic.

The Maharashtra cabinet had decided to impose a ban on certain plastic items such as plastic carry bags, thermocol and plastic plates, cups, forks, bowls and spoons from the Marathi New Year, 'Gudhi Padwa', on March 18.

The notification also stated people using plastic bags may also face action, adding to the confusion among hoteliers. "Since there is a clause in the state government's notification that people found carrying plastic items will also face action, this has prevented many customers from ordering takeaway," Shetty told the paper.

The hoteliers claim that Indian cuisine can not be packed in paper bags. "Most of the cuisines have gravy-based items that need to be packaged in containers," Shetty said, adding the move seems to promote fast food chains where food can be packed in paper bags.

Hotel associations have sought three-months time to clear the existing stock of plastic containers and find an alternative, Dilip Datwani, president, HRAWI said.