Podcast | Deep Dive — All you need to know about Maharashtra's plastic ban

Planet or Plastic? Asked a stunning, disturbing, provocative photo-illustration created by Mexican artist Jorge Gamboa on the cover of the recent National Geographic magazine. It featured a plastic bag partially submerged in the ocean. The subliminal or rather in your face message being, the world's plastic pollution is "just the tip of the iceberg". The irony though was that the magazine arrived on newsstands and to subscribers wrapped in two layers of plastic, perhaps to underscore that rhetoric and good intentions notwithstanding, we are still far from real, demonstrable change in the way we use plastic.

This is Seetal and today on the MoneyControl podcast, we will address the state-wide ban by Maharashtra government on plastic products that has recently come into effect. But first let us talk about the bigger picture.

The question getting more urgent by the minute globally is if we can rethink collectively, our consumption of single-use plastics? Especially, when we know that plastic we throw away can last for up to 1,000 years in our environment. Plastic, we are beginning to learn also impacts our water supply and that cannot be good news considering the fact that plastics may contain many toxic chemicals.

Citizen movements around the world like One Million Women are asking for plastic free packaging with campaigns like "Leave It On The Shelf" aimed at supermarkets that use redundant packaging for fruits and vegetables.

Plastic bans in various forms have caught on around the world. www.vox.com recently published an interesting piece about how citizens are taking ownership of their own habits by refusing the plastic straw in the US and this has impacted legislation as well.

According to the article, New York has proposed legislation to ban plastic straws in the city by 2020. Malibu, Seattle, San Luis Obispo, Miami Beach, and Fort Myers are on the way as well and the campaign has inspired a trending hashtag, #StopSucking with celebrities like Chelsea Clinton, Neil Degrasse Tyson, Russell Crowe, Tom Brady, and Tom Felton pledging to refuse plastic straws.

This has led to corporations like SeaWorld and Alaska Airlines to implement plastic straw bans though the biggest users, ie, Starbucks and McDonald’s have so far stayed out of the campaign.

The point we are making is simply this, when citizens shift their consumption habits, big industries are forced to take notice and it is a matter of time before plastic dependent giants like Starbucks and McDonalds will shift to greener options.

The plastic straw in the US much like the plastic bag in India has become a symbol of a habit that we can let go easily to make a huge difference to the environment.

But the usage of plastic is not restricted to just these two things nor can they environment be saved just by cutting these two elements out of our lifestyle .

We cannot imagine a world without plastic considering the fact that we started using it, according to Vox, in the late-19th century, post the invention of celluloid . The article narrates how by the 1960s and ’70s, single-use plastics like bags and straws had almost totally replaced their paper counterparts.

And today, in the US alone,175 million straws are used and thrown out every day. So yes, as the National Geographic cover suggested, we are simply looking at the tip of iceberg here.

We know already that plastic is not biodegradable, and Vox states and we quote, " Most of it will, over time, degrade into small particles known as microplastics. Not only are microplastics potentially carcinogenic on their own, but they also attract harmful pollutants. And they stick around forever.

Because plastic doesn’t decompose quickly, when it becomes waste it tends to either end up in landfills or washes into the ocean. The World Economic Forum reports that if we continue with the way things are, there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean by 2050."

Microplastics also inevitably infiltrate our own food chain — both through the sea food and the water we drink.

So just as the straw movement is not just about the straws, the plastic ban in Mumbai addresses a larger issue of consumption and waste that affects the way a city functions on a day-to-day basis and how its infrastructure holds up when challenged.

Individual accountability is essential to a healthier environment, but is it enough?

If you can’t reuse it, refuse it, we are told but how long will it take us to reach a point where the efficient segregation and recycling of plastic or the availability of alternatives will kick in at a global scale?

Mumbai-based lawyer and environmentalist Afroz Shah has already shown us what is possible if each one of us commits in some way to beating plastic pollution. He has spearheaded a movement to clean Mumbai's plastic strewn beaches and has removed with the help of locals, over 9,000 tonnes of trash and counting . How resilient and responsive to change nature is became evident in April this year when more than 80 Olive Ridley baby turtles were spotted waddling across the sand of Versova Beach in Mumbai to get to the Arabian Sea.

Recently, Beat Plastic Pollution was also the theme for World Environment Day 2018. The theme interestingly was chosen by this year’s host India and requested a shift in the way we consume and throw single-use plastic. Around the world, statistics tick on to show that 1 million plastic drinking bottles are purchased every minute. Every year up to 5 trillion disposable plastic bags are used and thrown. In total, 50 percent of the plastic is single use. And change can begin with us if we stop using yes, the ubiquitous plastic straws and cutlery, take our own coffee mugs and water bottles everywhere, start managing and segregating our waste and ask for better management of our city’s waste as well.

We know also what plastic is doing to our marine and coral life as sea creatures wash up on our shores with toxic waste clogging their systems . Every year, up to 13 million tons of plastic ends up in our oceans and can circle the Earth four times in a single year.

In the context of Indian cities, we see traces of the plastic epidemic in the form of overflowing landfills, unattended heaps lying by the roadsides and in the way tonnes of plastic packaging escapes collection systems, and chokes cities like Bangalore and Mumbai during monsoons.

And that brings us back to the state-wide ban by Maharashtra government on plastic products.

Let us break down this ban a bit for you.

What does the prohibition extend to?



All kinds of plastic bags, irrespective of their thickness,

Plastic tea cups, glasses

Thermocol glasses

Thermocol used for decorative purposes

Plastic items used in hotels to parcel food like boxes, spoons





Plastic and thermocol used by manufacturing companies

Plastic and thermocol used to package appliances

Plastic raincoats

Plastic bags for storing food grains

Plastic bags used for packaged food items like chips, biscuits, etc.

Plastic items used in hospitals like saline bottles

Thermocol boxes used to store medicines

Plastic pens

Milk pouches that are above 50 microns in thickness

Plastic pouches used in plant nurseries.



Well, it includes..

But why the ban in the first place?

The move has obviously been triggered by the chronic and wide spread water logging that happens every monsoon in Mumbai due to carelessly discarded plastic waste.

Earlier, in March, the Maharashtra government had imposed a ban on the manufacturing, use, sale, distribution and storage of plastic materials especially single use plastic that comes in the form of bags, spoons, plates, PET and PETE bottles and thermocol items. The government had provided three months for the disposal of existing stocks, and the deadline ended on June 23.

While the intention is good and timely, what does it say about the consumer culture we live in that while the privileged consumers can easily find non-plastic alternatives for their kitchens and in their lifestyle, those whose livelihoods are dependent on the plastic industry, and small time vendors and traders will be left high and dry to find long-term solutions.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has stated that his government is trying to address the concerns of traders and small vendors but it is also a fact that the ban has been imposed without first offering viable alternatives

A recent TOI report states that the plastic ban will result in a loss of up to Rs 15,000 crore and cost nearly 3 lakh jobs.

Plastic Bags Manufacturers Association of India general secretary Neemit Punamiya told PTI that post the ban, the plastic industry is staring at a loss of Rs 15,000 crore, leaving nearly 3 lakh people jobless overnight.

Neemit has claimed that over 2,500 members of the Plastic Bags Manufacturers Association of India will have to shut shop following the ban.

The ban has also been called "discriminatory" within the industry as it will also increase banks' bad loans from the plastic sector and targets mostly the middle and lower rung of pollution-causing industries.

Rajiv Singal, the trustee of Bharat Merchant Chamber, an organisation of textile manufactures, has been quoted by multiple news outlets as stating that garment shops have been the worst hit by the ban. He has issues not with the reasons behind the ban but with its implementation.

How can traders for whom plastic is indispensable survive without suitable alternatives? And will a ban help without proper facilities to recycle plastic, he has asked.

A Financial Express report quoted the Indian Bakery Association president KP Irani who said that certain products like 'khari' and toast cannot remain crisp if they are wrapped in non-plastic covers.

Irani demanded that in lieu of the permission to use plastic covers, the civic body may charge them for their recycling.

Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association president Viren Shah hopes to appraise state environment minister Ramdas Kadam of the challenges to manage grocery stores without plastic especially when branded products from big companies come packed in multi-layered plastics. Can't recyclable plastic be allowed at local grocery stores, he has asked.

And how can middle and lower income groups pay steep fines for plastic ban violation when most grocery items are packed in plastic materials? How and where can they be disposed?

Long-term aftershocks apart, what are the immediate penalties if the ban is not adhered to?

The first-time offenders will have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000.

A second violation will incur a penalty of Rs 10,000.

A third violation will incur a Rs 25,000 penalty along with a jail term of three months.

Additionally, bringing plastic items from other states to Maharashtra will result in three-month imprisonment.

Within three days of the ban, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ended up collecting Rs 2.95 lakh worth of fine.

This fine was collected after the BMC inspected over 8,000 shops in the city and found banned items in 59 outlets.

It is irrefutable, however, that a beginning has to be made somewhere because the use of plastic is one of the single largest reasons for the state Mumbai finds itself in every monsoon

Yet, it is also true that pollution around the world is caused primarily by big corporations who swallow agricultural land, forested areas and pollute rivers with unchecked effluents, create massive environmental damage with mining, construction and oil drilling activities among others.

Environmental protection and pollution control are linked inextricably and if we confront larger issues with one dimensional solutions, we will sooner or later run into many more problems of our making.

Take for instance, the ongoing battle over Mumbai's green lung - the 1,300 hectare Aarey forest land in the city's northern suburb, Goregaon.

The Maharashtra government which is rigorously implementing the plastic ban in the name of environmental protection is digging its heels in and is persisting with its resolve to hand over a part of this ecologically sensitive zone for a Metro car shed even as environmentalists and citizens’ groups fight on to protect several species of birds, insects and leopards.

Does Mumbai not need green cover considering the fact that over 3,000 acres of forest land in north Mumbai has already been reduced, according to a 2017 article in Hindu to around 1,300 acres?

The article recounts how the Aarey forest used to be part of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. In 1949, after a survey by dairy development experts, 3,160 acres were dedicated to the Aarey Milk Colony, an autonomous body, and was declared a No-Development Zone. That changed, says the Hindu article, in 2014, when the State government converted it into a Development Zone. Once agricultural land was converted into non-agricultural land, a lot of it was irreversibly encroached upon even though the government says it will take only 3% of the land for the car shed. The felling of over 2,000 trees is no small matter.

Apart from the Metro shed, the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, will also eat into the forest area.

While the battle to protect this ecologically sensitive zone is being fought by citizen groups, the government has put the onus for the success of the plastic ban squarely in the Mumbaikar's court.

And though one cannot argue with the fact that citizens have to own up to their own consumer habits and check where they can make a difference, the government cannot cherry pick its policies to make the city ecologically healthier. Both the government and the civil society have to work together to create sustainable solutions to tackle multiple environmental issues.

As we bring you this story, Mumbai is at the moment in the throes of yet another disruptive waterlogging mess because of the plastic that clogs the city’s dated storm water drainage systems and infilterates marshlands, wetlands, lakes and rivers.

There is no refuting this connection between the 1,200 tonnes of plastic waste that Maharashtra produces every day of which Mumbai alone generates 500 metric tonnes and the annual episodes of flooding.

But a ban can work well only in coherence with a multi-pronged approach that includes the availability of cheaper and sustainable alternatives. Lastly, big businesses that have so far escaped responsibility must rethink packaging, industrial waste and greener manufacturing facilities.

Change after all cannot be lopsided and must include all stakeholders and not just a few.