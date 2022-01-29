MARKET NEWS

    Piramal ramps up staff strength of PCHFL; plans to add 2000 jobs

    PCHFL acquired DHFL in September 2021 for a total consideration of Rs. 34,250 crore. PCHFL has retained over 3,000 employees of the DHFL Group and are also adding over 2,000 new jobs in the merged entity.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 29, 2022 / 04:17 PM IST

    Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited (PCHFL), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Limited, has integrated over 3,000 employees of the erstwhile DHFL Group, the company said on 29 January.

    As part of the integration and creating a unified workforce, senior professionals from DHFL will also move to new corporate premises in Mumbai next week, the company added.

    Under what it calls 'Project Sangam', the company continues to hire extensively for retail operations pan-India and has rolled out 2,000 offers already in the last three months in the merged entity, the company said.

    "This hiring momentum is likely to continue in Q4FY22 and FY23, thereby taking the overall employee strength to over 5000," the company said.

    Further, the combined experience of the senior leadership in driving significant business growth, exhaustive knowledge of the industry, and professional expertise will be instrumental for strengthening and growing PCHFL, it said.

    PCHFL has over 1 million customers across 24 states with a network of 301 branches, the company said.

    Going forward, the company plans to add 100 branches by end of 2022 and will continue to add workforce to meet this requirement, the release said, adding the company will be shifting to a bigger corporate office in Mumbai at Piramal Agastya, Kurla to accommodate the expanded workforce.

    In September 2021, PCHFL acquired DHFL for a total consideration of Rs. 34,250 crore. PCHFL has retained over 3,000 employees of the DHFL Group and are also adding over 2,000 new jobs in the merged entity. The new origination of Affordable Housing loans has been restarted at all 301 branches across the country.
