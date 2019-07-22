App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 09:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pine Labs opens in store payments platform to developers

The android based in-store payment platform APIs will be housed on the Pine Labs developer portal. There will also be a dedicated application store to house developers' apps.

Answer: Pine Labs (Image: Facebook)
Answer: Pine Labs (Image: Facebook)

Digital retail payments firm Pine Labs has announced the opening of an application program interface (API) of its android based in-store payment platform to developers who can now use the it to build value added solutions and applications for merchants.

The APIs will be housed on the Pine Labs developer portal. There will be a dedicated application store to house developers' apps. Pine Labs will support the distribution of the apps to the merchant community.

Pine Labs' in-store Android APIs offers options for developers who work in the areas of online and offline payments, customer feedback capture, travel and ticketing, ride sharing, and food and e-commerce delivery. The APIs will help developers build customisable, customer-focused solutions.

Close

"Asia Pacific is the fastest growing developer region in the world. Analysts have predicted that the developer community in India will be the largest in the world in five years, surpassing that of the United States. We would like these developers to solve the interesting fintech challenges from this part of the world, using our APIs. We have, therefore, opened up our in-store and online payments APIs to the developer community," said Vicky Bindra, CEO, Pine Labs adding that the target is to have 5,000 developers by March.

related news

According to NASSCOM, there are over 900 start-ups in the fintech space in India and about half of these are either in the payments or lending space.

Incorporated in Singapore, Pine Labs has its largest operations in India. It is a merchant platform company that provides financing and last-mile retail transaction technology. Its offerings are used by 1,00,000 merchants in 3,700 cities and towns across India and Malaysia.

Its counts Sequoia India, PayPal, Temasek, Actis Capital, Altimeter Capital, Madison India Capital and Sofina as its investors.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 09:59 pm

tags #Companies #Pine Labs #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.